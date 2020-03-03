Kash Doll Gets To The Bag On "Wake Up"

March has arrived which means that in just a few weeks, Kash Doll will be hitting the road. Ahead of her scheduled "Dollhouse" tour across North America and being relatively low-key for the first part of the year, she's back in full effect on her new single, "Wake Up." With FKi 1st handling production with boisterous bass and the sounds of a ticking time bomb, Kash Doll is all about the pimp talk. The offbeat delivery at the beginning comes across more conversational before she winds off and effortless rides the beat.

But, it's the overly repetitive hook to the bassy production that makes "Wake Up" sound like it could be Kash Doll's next major hit. It's catchy but it also has all the makings of being the soundtrack to the next TikTok challenge.

Quotable Lyrics

Early birds get the worm and I'm one fly ass bitch

If you broke, wake up early, hoe, you should try that shit

I like designer, I like diamonds, I like fly ass shit

So I'm up early working for it so I can buy that shit