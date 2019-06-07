Kash Doll Drops Catchy "Kitten" Single Featuring Lil Wayne

Her "Ice Me Out" single gained buzz, letting people know that she's about to make a catchy hit, and now Kash Doll is back with her track "Kitten" featuring Lil Wayne. Getting Lil Tunechi on a track is always a good look, and the Lousiana rapper spits a few bars that add some flavor to the single. Kash Doll has the ability to create catchy bops for listeners, delivering songs that appeal to her fanbase.

"Kitten" is an uncomplicated single that features a playful, almost chant-like chorus. She lets the fellas who are only after her kitten know that they're not going to get anywhere with her. The Detroit artist was able to link up with Lil Wayne after the two met backstage at a concert. She revealed that she was surprised that he even knew who she was after he mentioned that he was a fan of "Ice Me Out."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm not your kitty, how that sound?

Get your paws off my draws

What? You tryna eat me out?

I don't want no dog, I'm allergic

Take you to the park, have your fun, mama splurgin'



