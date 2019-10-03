Kash Doll Details The Nastiest NSFW Photo She's Gotten On "This Or That"

Kash Doll chooses Instagram over Twitter, Jordans over Yeezys, and more.

We came through with the hard questions this time around. One of our hottest new video series has been causing quite a stir among our guests, who we force to make extremely difficult decisions on camera with little time to weigh out their options. This Or That has been one of our favourite new shows because it gives us a chance to learn all about the hottest artists in the game. Sometimes, the basic questions give you the best idea of what someone is into and, on this edition of the program, Kash Doll stopped by the office to play along.

One of Detroit's hottest rappers right now, Kash Doll has been turning heads around the country. We started her off with a couple of easy questions, asking whether she's more of a "Netflix and chill" or party type of gal. She went for the former, simply because public events are part of her daily job so she needs a break every once in a while. Noting that the majority of our asks were "bold," Kash Doll refused to choose between Lil Wayne and Drake (smart move) because they both serve a different purpose for her. As for the Yeezy vs. Jordan debate, she'll pick the Bulls legend's kicks any day of the week.

Things got interesting when it came time to choosing Instagram or Twitter. She goes for the former but, even still, the direct messages can get pretty nasty sometimes. "The nastiest shit [I've ever gotten]... I would say dick pics. They be so nasty! They be sending me weird shit. One day, this man had my picture and was... On my daddy."

Yikes. Watch the full episode of This Or That with Kash Doll above.