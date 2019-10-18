Kash Doll is fresh off of the release of her debut album, Stacked which is also how you'd describe the guest features on the project. While she's always had love from the city of Detroit, it wasn't until the past few years that she's gained a whole lot of support from some of the heavyweights in the game. One person who has been quietly supporting Kash Doll over the years is none other than Drizzy Drake.

During her recent appearance on the Breakfast Club, Kash Doll explained how she and Drake formed a friendship. So it all started a few years ago, before she gained fame across America and was stuck in a contract. The two were already following each other on Instagram but she ended up missing a DM from him that he sent on her birthday. Later on, she told her friend jokingly that she'd introduce her to Drake. After going into her DMs, she realized that Drake actually wished her a happy birthday.

"I hit him back like, 'Oh my God! I can't even believe you told me happy birthday. Oh my god, this is crazy.' He's like, 'Yeah, I thought you just don't fuck with me. And, I'm like, 'Shiiiiet, n***a, are you dumb? I fucks with you,'" she said. "I'm like, 'Okay, so you're coming her for the Summer Sixteen tour. Can we come?'" She said before he nonchalantly agreed. "So he's like, 'I got a 15 minute slot right before I go on if you want it.' I screamed, I run around in circles like, 'bitch, I'm about to open up for Drake! We gon' be backstage.'"

Even afterward, they had a great bond. Kash Doll revealed that while she was going through her label troubles, Drake reached out to her and offered to help her in any way that he was able to.

Peep the clip below.