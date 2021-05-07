Kash Doll Counts Her Money On "Thumbin"

It's been some years since Kash Doll dropped off her debut album Stacked. Complete with 17 tracks and appearances from Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor, she's yet to follow up on the ambitious 2019 project with another significant work aside from a few loosies. Said to be working on the official follow-up to the project due sometime in the future, she's giving fans a taste of what's to come with her latest release.

The Detroit Rapper is back with "Thumbin," a CoalCash Blac and Knox This That Wave-produced cut featuring the "Ice Me Out" hitmaker flexing her wealth, success, and even more. Adding in a sample of crisp dollar bills flapping as she counts her dough, she flosses without apology on the track's irresistible hook.

With its addictive chorus and copious amounts of quotable lyrics, the track has the right formula to easily become the next big hit on short-form video sharing platforms like TikTok and Triller. Give "Thumbin" a listen below and let us know what you think of Kash Doll's latest offering.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look, I've been thumbin' through these hunnids all day

Talkin' twenty-four hours, don't forget the four-tre (Four-tre)

One thing Kash gotta say, when it come to gettin' this paper, n*gga

I don't play (Ooh)