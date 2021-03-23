Kash Doll is officially cuffed up. After romance rumors started when the “Ice Me Out” rapper was seen vacationing with fellow rapper Tracy T, she finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Kash Doll posted a series of pics on Instagram, including one that has since then been deleted. The photo included the pair enjoying some seafood on a boat in Miami in what seems to be a perfectly romantic setting. The post was captioned, "I might as well post my own pics now.. thanks @theshaderoom #dolcegabbana."

The Detroit native also shared a cute picture to her Instagram story of herself and her new boo. In the photo, they are seemingly staring into each other’s eyes to which she captioned it "the Cartier stare," followed by an emoji with hearts surrounding it.

In addition to finding love, Kash Doll has been living her best life. Recently, the rapper celebrated her birthday with a lavish soiree hosted by 50 Cent in Atlanta. She bragged about the intimate celebration saying it was her "best birthday ever," and she loved turning 23.

Kash Doll is also kicking off her acting career after 50 Cent cast her in the upcoming Starz series Black Mafia Family which will tell the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who ran one of the most infamous crime rings in the country.

Do you ship Kash Doll and Tracy T? Let us know in the comments.