For many artists, if they don't reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, they don't count their albums to be a success. We've watched as some famous artists take to social media to rant about only making it to No. 2 while others who thought they would find their name on the list didn't make the top 200 at all. Kash Doll isn't as picky with her inclusion, as the Detroit rapper celebrated her first time on the Billboard 200 chart with her fans on social media.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Instagram, Kash shared a screenshot from Billboard's Twitter account that showed her recently released album Stacked debuted at the 76th spot. In the caption, she wrote, "Yayyyy this my first time on the billboard charts with my first album! Keep buying and streaming bratz I’m very grateful ❤️😛 (with no radio hit or pre order) and #14 on the rap charts!"

Over on Twitter, Kash mentioned that she was nervous about how her album would be received, especially because she didn't have a radio single or pre-order set in place. "We did it bratz!!!!!!!! I love y’all soooo much yayyyyyyyyy this my first time so this means everything thing to me for my first album!!" she wrote. Yet, there were some people who criticized the rapper, but she took the jabs in stride. "Idc about non of that sh*t y’all talking bout lol cause if I didn’t chart y’all would b on this b*tch hoeing me 😂😂😂." You can stream Kash Doll's debut album Stacked right here.