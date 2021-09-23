Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in for Kash Doll now that she has revealed her good news to the world. The Detroit rapper has been preparing for a new addition in her life, and on Instagram today (September 23), Kash shared that she is pregnant with her first child. She didn't give up much information about the sex of the child or who the father may be. However, she did show off images from her photoshoot where she stripped down and displayed her baby belly.

Several of her famous friends jumped in her comment section to give well wishes, and in the caption, Kash Doll gushed about this new phase of life.



Michael Tran / Stringer / Getty Images

"The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there [heart eye emoji] and today it’s the bmf premiere [nervous emoji] I’m so overwhelmed with joy [star eyes emoji] #divineorder #Godstiming." Some people were in disbelief and because Kash is known to prank her followers every now and then, some of them don't believe that she is truly pregnant.

Still, that hasn't stopped the likes of Taina Williams, Lira Galore, Coi Leray, Yung Miami, Reginae Carter, Asian Doll, and several others from showing Kash love. Check out the post below.