Detroit emcee Kash Doll has unveiled a new schedule for her forthcoming Dollhouse Tour, which will take the rapper through a series of fourteen total dates that include her hometown, Philadelphia, Houston, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

"Damn this is my very own tour," penned Kash Doll in tandem with the trek's announcement. "I’m so grateful I can’t wait man."

The new tour marks Kash Doll's first major headlining tour and arrives in support of her most recent Stacked album. The run begins on March 15th in Detroit and will end on April 9th in Boston. The tour will feature supporting acts of Rubi Rose and Jucee Froot. Both are female emcees rising the ranks in the south with the former hailing from Atlanta while the latter represents Memphis.

DOLLHOUSE’ TOUR DATES

March 15 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

March 20 Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre

March 23 New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater

March 24 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

March 26 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell

March 27 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

March 29 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse

March 30 Dallas, TX Trees

April 1 Los Angeles The Roxy

April 3 Oakland, CA The New Parish

April 5 Washington, D.C. Union Stage

April 7 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

April 8 Toronto, ON Opera House

April 9 Boston, MA Middle East – Downstairs