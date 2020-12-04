Kash Doll & Tee Grizzley Boss Up On "Bossa Nova"

It's nothing but hometown love on this one. Detroit artists Kash Doll and Tee Grizzley have come together to share their latest single, "Bossa Nova." Kash Doll dominates on his quick-rhyming track where she makes sure Grizzley knows that she's the one in charge. He doesn't stand by and let her talk that talk; the 26-year-old star return with a few bossy bars of his own.

It's been a busy year for Kash Doll as she's had a number of collaborations drop in 2020. She was featured on Big Sean's No. 1 record Detroit 2 and linked with City Girls on K. Michelle's "Supa Hood." She joined DJ Infamous, Benny The Butcher, and Mulatto on "Bad Azz" and earlier this year, she made an appearance on "Nervous" with Icewear Vezzo and Zaytoven. We're not sure if she's currently working on her next project, but Kash Doll will keep those releases coming even if she isn't.

Stream Kash's "Bossa Nova" featuring Tee Grizzley and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Real gutter bitch, got my body and my mind right

I can't see the opps 'less I'm lookin' back in hindsight

I'm in a Royce, and the bitch ain't even 5'9" (Royce)