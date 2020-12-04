mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kash Doll & Tee Grizzley Boss Up On "Bossa Nova"

Erika Marie
December 04, 2020 02:56
211 Views
10
0
InstagramInstagram
Instagram

Bossa Nova
Kash Doll Feat. Tee Grizzley

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rappers trade verses over a Hit-Boy-production.


It's nothing but hometown love on this one. Detroit artists Kash Doll and Tee Grizzley have come together to share their latest single, "Bossa Nova." Kash Doll dominates on his quick-rhyming track where she makes sure Grizzley knows that she's the one in charge. He doesn't stand by and let her talk that talk; the 26-year-old star return with a few bossy bars of his own. 

It's been a busy year for Kash Doll as she's had a number of collaborations drop in 2020. She was featured on Big Sean's No. 1 record Detroit 2 and linked with City Girls on K. Michelle's "Supa Hood." She joined DJ Infamous, Benny The Butcher, and Mulatto on "Bad Azz" and earlier this year, she made an appearance on "Nervous" with Icewear Vezzo and Zaytoven. We're not sure if she's currently working on her next project, but Kash Doll will keep those releases coming even if she isn't.

Stream Kash's "Bossa Nova" featuring Tee Grizzley and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Real gutter bitch, got my body and my mind right
I can't see the opps 'less I'm lookin' back in hindsight
I'm in a Royce, and the bitch ain't even 5'9" (Royce)

Kash Doll
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  211
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kash Doll Tee Grizzley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kash Doll & Tee Grizzley Boss Up On "Bossa Nova"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject