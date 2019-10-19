Kash Doll & Summer Walker Ain't Messin' With "No Lames"

Kash Doll's had a solid buzz over the past few years but 2019 feels like her welcoming party. Although she admitted she dealt with contract issues that prevented her from flourishing the way that she wanted to, she finally dropped her debut album Stacked yesterday. Hailing features from some of the biggest artists in the game, one song that stood out particularly is Kash Doll's collaboration with fellow rising female star Summer Walker. The linked up on "No Lames" which sends the clear cut message to men that they need to come with it if they're going to holla at either Summer or Kash Doll. Summer Walker's hook produced several quotable lyrics that you will likely end up being someone's Instagram caption.

Peep Kash Doll & Summer Doll's "No Lames" below.

Quotable Lyrics

What I look like? The type to be bleachin' all your stuff?

Nah, I'm good, block your number, bag or not, I had enough

Bag 'em all, I'm bad enough, want a n***a, never need one

They stupid over pussy, over dick, I'd never be dumb