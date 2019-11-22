Kash Doll has been hit with many dating rumours in the past from Drake all the way Meek Mill and some others in between. "Ay, that's my friend, that's my dog," she previously said of Meek after people assumed they were a couple after attending a party together. However, the latest report of her dating life may very well be true since Kash Doll was spotted getting close with Pardison Fontaine.

The New York-bred rapper is known for putting in behind the scenes work on some of Cardi B's biggest hits as well as penning some tracks for Nicki Minaj. Pardi recently dropped off his own body of work UNDER8ED that's been well received and it looks like the tape has pulled in love from the Detroit rapper. A source tells BOSSIP the duo has been “hot and heavy” for a few weeks now. They were spotted leaving SOBs show last night and by the looks of it, they're very familiar with one another.

The Twitterverse has piped up on the possible coupling, referencing the fact that Kash is dating someone who's worked with Nicki in the past considering their previous disputes. "So KashDoll started that beef with Nicki cuz she’s with Cardi’s ghost writer Pardi?? Wow," one user wrote.

We'll have to see how this all plays out.