mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kash Doll & DJ Infamous Enlist Mulatto, Benny The Butcher On "Bad Azz"

Aron A.
November 21, 2020 11:30
139 Views
20
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Bad Azz
Kash Doll & DJ Infamous Feat. Benny The Butcher & Mulatto

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kash Doll and DJ Infamous enlists Mulatto and Benny The Butcher for a brand new banger.


We haven't heard from Kash Doll as much as we would've liked to this year. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic pretty much shut down the majority of plans people had this year, especially in the entertainment district. Movies were pushed back, artists had to cancel tours. It's been a whole mess but thankfully, Kash came back with some new heat this week alongside Benny The Butcher, DJ Infamous, and Mulatto. 

"Bad Azz" packs a mean punch with its trunk-rattling bass, courtesy of Hitmaka, OG Parker, and David Smash who share co-production credits. Kash, Benny, and Mulatto deliver boastful bars that celebrate the more lavish lifestyle and status. 

Kash Doll recently said she missed releasing music so perhaps, we'll be hearing more from her in the new year.

Quotable Lyrics
I need a bad lil' bitch, never gag on the dick
Ya hoe call me Tom Brady 'cause I passed on the bitch
Everything bussed down, no flash on them pics
Driveway so long, I caught a cab to my whip

Kash Doll
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  139
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kash Doll DJ Infamous Benny The Butcher Mulatto
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kash Doll & DJ Infamous Enlist Mulatto, Benny The Butcher On "Bad Azz"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject