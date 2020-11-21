Kash Doll & DJ Infamous Enlist Mulatto, Benny The Butcher On "Bad Azz"

We haven't heard from Kash Doll as much as we would've liked to this year. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic pretty much shut down the majority of plans people had this year, especially in the entertainment district. Movies were pushed back, artists had to cancel tours. It's been a whole mess but thankfully, Kash came back with some new heat this week alongside Benny The Butcher, DJ Infamous, and Mulatto.

"Bad Azz" packs a mean punch with its trunk-rattling bass, courtesy of Hitmaka, OG Parker, and David Smash who share co-production credits. Kash, Benny, and Mulatto deliver boastful bars that celebrate the more lavish lifestyle and status.

Kash Doll recently said she missed releasing music so perhaps, we'll be hearing more from her in the new year.

Quotable Lyrics

I need a bad lil' bitch, never gag on the dick

Ya hoe call me Tom Brady 'cause I passed on the bitch

Everything bussed down, no flash on them pics

Driveway so long, I caught a cab to my whip

