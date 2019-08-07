A few months ago the Internet was up in arms over the Cucumber Challenge that had women trying to prove how far they could insert the fruit in their mouth. If you can remember, Reginae Carter shared a PSA on the viral challenge deeming all the videos degrading before she admitted to attending a cucumber party to spy on her ex YFN Lucci. "The cucumber situation... I feel like to each his own, that's what you do but it's very degrading and it's not cute," Reginae previously stated.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

While the challenge has surely died down, some people still can't look at cucumbers the same since they've been used for such extreme measures and that certain someone is Karreuche Tran. The model/actress shared a post to her Instagram story about her recent trip to the grocery store.

"I was at Whole Foods today in the produce section and I legit rolled my eyes at the cucumbers. Look what ya'll have done," she shared.

"Also, if you have a daughter...that shit is not cool," Reginae Carter added in her rant on the challenge. "Honestly, the folks that's posting it and stuff like that you gotta understand if you got kids your kids is going to school and trust me [people] addressing your kids about that and it's not cool."