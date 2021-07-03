They broke up years ago in a split that had both parties in court, and Karrueche Tran is letting it be known that although she and Chris Brown may show up to the same events, it doesn't mean that people should read into things. The former couple dated from 2011 to 2014, and following their breakup, Tran filed for a protective order against her ex. She was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer in 2017, and they've been happily living their lives independently of one another since that time.

This week, LeBron James and a slew of celebrities stormed Six Flags Magic Mountain where they celebrated Space Jam: A New Legacy, and footage surfaced online showing Brown and Tran exiting the event reportedly "within minutes" of one another.



Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer / Getty Images

The Shade Room posted the video clips and after followers began gossiping about what may have happened, Tran quickly shut down any speculation. "... there was an event at Six Flas for Space Jam," she wrote in the comments. "There were a ton of other people there. Next."

Since their split, Chris has welcomed his second child a son her shares with Ammika Harris, while Karrueche dated Victor Cruz from 2016 until earlier this year when they announced their relationship had come to an end. Check out Tran's response and the video clips below.