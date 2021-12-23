There were several people who came forward to offer their shoulders to cry on following DaniLeigh and DaBAby's explosive argument on social media. The former couple streamed their fight on Live and DaBaby even showed when police were called. He would go on to ridicule and demean DaniLeigh publicly while also showing off their newborn baby girl to the world.

Summer Walker reached out and told DaniLeigh to contact her if she needed anything, and Karrueche Tran told Angie Martinez that she, too, contacted the Def Jam singer.

"But DaniLeigh... I felt it in my soul and in my body, like, when I saw the video, somebody was saying it's just like, it made me wanna throw up," said Karrueche. "Because I felt her pain and I felt her embarrassment. 'Cause, it was public! And the things he was saying was disgusting!" Angie chimed in to add, "It was bad."

Karruched continued, "I sent her a message, I don't even know if she saw it or not but just to support. Like, 'Yo, if you need anything, you need somebody to talk to or whatever, I'm here.' I just—ugh. That just really triggered my trauma!" Martinez replied, "I get that for you," before Tran added, "She just had a baby."

"To go through it with a child...a new baby. She's very, very strong." Both women agreed that DaniLeigh will bounce back. Watch Karruche Tran chat ith Angie Martinez below.