Her ex-husband, Family Matters star Darius McCrary, described her as "beautiful, I mean she's amazing in so many ways." Yet, when the masses hear the name Karrine "Supahead" Steffans, they think of scandals tied to sexual exploits with many of our favorite artists. She became the center of controversy in hip hop and beyond due to her accusations of bedding rap's key players, but for the last few years, Karrine has fallen into obscurity.



Last week, Karrine shared the 41-year-old shared that she's expecting a baby with her longtime partner, Everette Taylor. As she's preparing for the birth of her second child, Karrine was more than excited to publicly share the news with the world. However, Everette didn't join in with her enthusiasm. According to a report made by EURweb, Karrine took to her Instagram Story to say that Everette threatened to commit suicide on social media after learning about the pregnancy.

“Right now, I am the only person concerned with the health and well-being of our unborn child, and the irreparable damage such immense stress and pressure can have on an already high-risk pregnancy," Karrine reportedly wrote online. "Therefore, my utmost priority is remaining centered and focused on Baby Taylor."

“Being with Everette, I’ve grown accustomed to dealing with this sort of episode in a private setting, and I have learned to not react irrationally when he throws me under the bus in an attempt to save face, manipulate people’s opinions, or refuse responsibility for his choices,” she said. “It’s just very unfortunate for us all that, this time, he chose a public arena for such a display. Still, no matter what he has said or insinuated, I love and support Everette. I stand by him as he undergoes treatment, once again, and I will continue to safeguard my own mental and physical health for the sake of our child, and the future of our family. I look forward to welcoming Everette home, in the near future, and continuing to make plans for the arrival of Baby Taylor."

Everette, a tech entrepreneur who founded PopSocial, wrote a message on Instagram calling Karrine a manipulative person who was emotional abuse and threatening. Read through both of their lengthy messages below.