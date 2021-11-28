Karol G took a frightening tumble while performing at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Friday for her Bichota Tour. While walking toward the front of the stage, Karol tripped and went rolling down a set of stairs towards the crowd.

After revealing that she broke a nail, she addressed the crowd and broke down crying.

“If they saw how things happen to one in life," she said. "No matter what, they have to stop and they have to continue. All my nails broke, I think my knees broke and everything hurts ”

She added: “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Karol was recently nominated for multiple awards at the 2021 American Music Awards including Favorite Female Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album for her project, KG0516. The album features Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Camilo, J Balvin, and more. Last year, she also received four nominations at the Latin Grammys.

Her popular song "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj has been certified 28× Latin Platinum by the RIAA and spent 25 weeks on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

Check out footage of Karol's frightening fall below.

