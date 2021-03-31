mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Karol G Drops New Project "KG0516" Ft. Ludacris, Nicki Minaj & More

March 30, 2021 20:38
KG0516
Karol G

Karol G shares her latest project, "KG0516."


Karol G's been an unstoppable force in the past few years. The Latin Grammy Award winner's 2019 album OCEAN helped her breakthrough into a wider market, and since then, her music has dominated across the globe to Latin and non-Latin audiences. On Friday, she released her latest body of work, KG0516. Boasting 16 songs in total, Karol G offers the world into her evolution as an artist, especially alongside a slew of new collaborators. Nicki Minaj, of course, appears on the tracklist for the award-winning single, "Tusa." Ludacris also slides through with a verse on "BEAUTIFUL BOY" which also features Emilee. Other features on the project include Anuel AA, J Balvin, Ozuna, Brray, Juanka, Mariah Angeliq, and more.

Check out Karol G's new project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

