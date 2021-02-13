KAROL G, Anuel AA, and J Balvin Team Up For "Location"

Colombian singer-songwriter KAROL G dropped some new heat this past Friday on a new track featuring fellow Colombian artist J Balvin and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. KAROL G is primarily described as a reggaeton artist but also uses elements of trap and sertaneja, fusing her influences to create tracks that are irresistibly danceable. Her influences are clear on “Location,” which starts off as a strings-heavy country track and quickly transitions to an upbeat reggaeton beat.

J Balvin, who is also Colombian-born, is widely considered to be the “Prince of Reggaeton” and is one of the best-selling Latin music artists across the world. The artist is also no stranger to awards, earning five Billboard Latin Music Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations throughout his career. He was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2020 and has sold more than 35 million records worldwide.

The music video has all three artists singing in the desert, driving high-speed vehicles through the dusty heat. Everyone is adorned in Western gear for the video, including jewel-studded cowboy hats and boots. The country-inspired video is a welcome collaboration between cultural styles and certainly shows that KAROL G, Anuel AA, and J Balvin are able to move between musical genres with ease.

Listen to the new song and watch the music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Me gusta porque te destacas (Ah)

Y a las envidiosas opacas (Ah)

Yo con tanto oro en el cuello (Ey; chain-chain, chain)

Baby, ya parezco una huaca