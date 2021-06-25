Her often messy antic have caused celebrities to surface with threats, but Wendy Williams may have crossed the line for Karlie Redd. Recently, Karlie and Lamar Odom got the rumor mill running after they were captured together at various events. There was gossip that they were in a relationship or Odom was joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but in the end, he stated that they were just friends.

When Odom visited Wendy Williams's show, she flirted with him while grilling the former NBA star about his relationship with Karlie. He once again doubled down on their friendship, but Wendy isn't quite finished tossing a few shady remarks Karlie Redd's way.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

"I don't believe that he has a relationship with Karlie Redd. Do I believe that they mess around? Yes," said Williams on her most recent episode. "Do I believe that she's trying it? Yes. Do I believe that she's too old and just a little dusty for him? Yes. Only 'cause Lamar, ya know, Lamar's a simple guy of simple ways, and Karlie Redd is a strategic conniver. Proven."

When she caught wind of Wendy's comments, Karlie responded on Instagram, "Sir Wendell, You said I'm Dusty [exclamation points emoji] Where?" Karlie asked. "Don't Let Me Post This Video Of You In a NYC club Snorting [angry emoji[nose emoji] If U want Lamar Just Say Dat [exclamation mark emojis]."

Someone asked Karlie, "But he snorted too, right? I thought?" Karlie answered, "Exactly! They Make A Perfect Couple [crying laughing emoji]." Check it out below.