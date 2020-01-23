Anything can happen while filming a VH1 reality show. There have been all-out brawls displayed over the years involving dozens for cast members from various series, but Love & Hip Hop has developed a reputation as having a few of the worst altercations. The network's Love & Hip Hop drama helps bring in viewers, but often a few bumps and bruises are the result.



Rob Kim / Stringer / Getty Images

On Wednesday (January 22), news circulated that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Karlie Redd was involved in a violent altercation that resulted in a hospital visit. According to AllHipHop, the incident occurred at an Atlanta nightclub and involved other Love & Hip Hop cast members. The report stated that her injuries were severe enough to land her in the Intensive Care Unit.

The reality star and sex therapist took to her Instagram to shut down the rumors about this alleged fight. "Alert 🚨 Fake News!" Karlie wrote. "I should NOT have to Address All these Fake News But My Phone is Ringing Off the Hook! I have NEVER Been in A Hospital for Fighting & No Club For Fighting! Why Can’t The Media Talk about The Good things I’m doing Like Helping These Kids At The School. Y’all Have Nothing Else to Do But Believe These LIES!"

Karlie used the opportunity to highlight The Alphabet House school while encouraging people to give back to the community. Check it out below.