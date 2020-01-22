Reality star Karlie Redd is always caught up in some crazy drama that is usually partly scripted for Love & Hip Hop. We've seen her name attached to some crazy headlines, including some stories about shit-stained sheets, sex toy lines, and much more. This past week, the rumor mill has been swirling and, apparently, Karlie up and got herself in a major fight inside of an Atlanta nightclub. She was reportedly injured so badly during the brawl that she was forced to the hospital, where she was later admitted to the ICU.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to an unconfirmed report by AllHipHop, Karlie Redd has been released from the hospital after being involved in a violent altercation at a party. It is not clear how many people jumped the star or if she had provoked her attackers. However, Redd appears to be alright and is reportedly recovering from the trauma.

Social media has been reacting to the gossip news all week, wondering amongst themselves who could have been responsible for sending her to the intensive care unit. Clearly, her injuries must have been bad if she was deemed an appropriate patient for the ICU. It is also currently unknown whether or not cameras were rolling during the fight so, if we're lucky, this might make it to TV next season.

Get well soon, Karlie.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images