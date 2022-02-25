mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Karlae Stuns Alongside Lil Yachty In New "Blind" Music Video

Hayley Hynes
February 25, 2022 15:47
Blind
Karlae Feat. Lil Yachty

Karlae and Lil Yachty's new collaboration arrived with a BenMarc-directed music video that takes us back to high school.


Karlae and Lil Yachty have returned with a new single, "Blind," and an accompanying music video. The BenMarc-directed visual finds the two recording artists revelling in their high school nostalgia, heading back to the classroom where they flirt before later linking up and cuddling. 

"[‘Blind’] is for the ones that have fallen but can still get up," the Young Stoner Life Records artist shared in a press release, via Complex. "It’s letting someone know, ‘Yeah, I fell for you but that doesn’t mean I can’t still get up on my own.'"

The two-minute and 18-second long title sees the North Carolina-born, Georgia-raised star showing off both her singing and rapping skills, proving that she truly is a force to be reckoned with ahead of the arrival of her Enter EP.

Prior to linking with Lil YachtyKarlae came together with Young Thug and Gunna on "Jimmy Choo," Coi Leray on "I Like," which appeared on the Slime Language 2 tape last year, and Yung Bleu on "Trance."

Stream "Blind" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't really focus, love's got me blind

You got my heart open, tryna make you mine

I'm just tryna figure you out

Ain't nobody put this under you now

[Via]

