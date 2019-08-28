Karlae & Lil Duke Put On For YSL Records On "Shut Up & Listen"

With the release of Young Thug's debut album So Much Fun just over one week ago, the rapper has experienced his biggest sales numbers ever. Throughout the journey, he's remained loyal to his squad, continually showing out for his signees, his family, and his friends. When it comes to Jerrika Karlae, Thugger has been supportive of his girlfriend's musical aspirations from the beginning. In a recent interview, Karlae said that the Slime God is often her biggest inspiration, pushing her to work hard for her dreams whenever they meet up in the studio. After a string of one-off singles this year, Karlae has officially returned with her latest track, releasing "Shut Up and Listen" with help from her labelmate Lil Duke.

Two of YSL Records' most popular figures have linked up for the new song, dropping a video alongside the audio. Karlae gets in her bag on this one, spitting her boisterous hook over and over to ensure it stays in your head. She admits that she believes she's the "flyest bitch on the planet" and, to be completely honest, she might be right.

What do you think of Karlae's latest musical effort? Are you feeling it or nah?

Quotable Lyrics:

Chanel my fabric, they know I'm an addict

Been had a, been had a bust down Patek

Whole lotta, whole lotta water like Atlantic

Been to the spot and I ain't panic

Loose lips sink a n***a ship, Titanic