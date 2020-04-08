Karl-Anthony Towns revealed to the world that his family had been struck with the coronavirus, noting that both of his parents had contracted the deadly illness. The basketball star's father, Karl Sr., has since recovered from COVID-19 but KAT's mother Jacqueline Cruz is still fighting for her life. According to John Calipari, the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's team, where Towns played college ball, the athlete's mother remains in critical condition.

"Ms. Jackie, Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital fighting. She’s there," said Calipari during a live-stream on Facebook this week. "We get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU. Keep praying for her, send her unbelievably positive thoughts. I can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital. It’s been a tough road."



Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

From his wording, it would appear as though Calipari and Towns believe she will make a full recovery.

Karl-Anthony posted a video on his Instagram page several weeks ago, detailing the severity of the coronavirus and how it affected his family so severely.

"WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTION," wrote the forward.

Continue praying for Ms. Jackie!

[via]