Karl-Anthony Towns has been through a lot over the past year and it's almost impossible to fathom the heartbreak he has endured. Back in April of 2020, Towns lost his mother to the Coronavirus and since then, he has lost six other relatives. It's a tragic situation for the Minnesota Timberwolves star, and today, he tested positive for COVID-19, as well.

The news came via Towns who posted a message to his Twitter page. Towns made sure to note that he wants everyone to continue social distancing and that the diagnosis has brought a lot of anxiety to his family. This is horrible news for everyone involved and we can only imagine what he must be feeling.

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions," Towns wrote. "We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us. It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be."

We wish nothing but the best for Towns moving forward and hopefully, he can shake off the virus in a quick fashion.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images