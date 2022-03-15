Karl-Anthony Towns has always been a fantastic player, however, in the last couple of seasons, he has really been putting on a show. The big man has shown himself to be the best three-point shooting center in the entire league, and when it comes to his physicality, he is incredibly hard to match.

Last night, Towns led his T-Wolves to a 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and during that win, he scored a massive 60 points, all while adding 17 rebounds. He made 7 three-pointers during the win, and with 60 points, he got himself the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season. He also broke a T-Wolves franchise record.

After the game, Towns was feeling extremely confident in his own abilities as he told reporters that he feels like he is one of the few players in the NBA who cannot be stopped, regardless of the occasion.

"I feel any time I touch the ball, I'm unstoppable," Towns said. "I don't think anyone in this league can guard me one-on-one... I feel like that any time I touch the ball, any shot I shot tonight, I feel like that any night against anybody."

Towns continues to be a top-tier player in the league, and with his T-Wolves having a solid season, perhaps we will see his skills manifest in the postseason.