Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods made their relationship official back in 2020. After being spotted together numerous times caused dating rumors to spark, the two confirmed they were together by posting pictures in matching swimsuits.

Fast forward to now, the duo is celebrating their second anniversary. Jordyn Woods brought her 12 million Instagram followers along with her by posting moments from the extravagant weekend on her story. Together, the industry couple has walked through vineyards, had a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, competed in a game of mini-golf, got treated with massages, and more.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player also showered his boo with gifts. Woods included an image of an antique room onto her story. In the room sat Chanel and Versace shopping bags, along with a bouquet of pink flowers.

Diving further into what her man did for her on their special day, Jordyn uploaded a video recap. Her caption read, "I had no idea we were going anywhere and Karl surprised me with a weekend trip... an entire wardrobe, an amazing photoshoot with a top photographer, and an unforgettable experience."

The 24-year-old also expressed her admiration for her boyfriend, saying, "I love you @karltowns!! You make me feel like a queen and always remind me everyday."

Jordyn isn't the only one getting spoiled in this relationship, though. Back in November of last year, Jordyn gifted KAT a $13,000 Louis Vuitton handbag for his birthday. She got "4:13" printed on the side to not only symbolize the day the basketball player lost his mom to Covid-19 but also to emphasize the bible verse Philippians 4:13-- which reads, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."