Karl-Anthony Towns has had it rough over the past couple of years with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In addition to a lot of personal hardship sustained throughout 2020, Towns has had to deal with a terrible Timberwolves squad that can't seem to improve. He keeps trying to do good things with the team, but it never seems to work out for him, and it has led many fans to use the hashtag "#FreeKAT" as a way to show solidarity with one of the best big men in the league.

Interestingly enough, some noticed that on Towns' Twitter account, he liked a tweet that said "#FreeKAT." Towns typically isn't one to make public statements like this, so some found it odd that he would be liking tweets that suggest he should be let out of Minnesota.

A little bit after this ordeal, KAT unliked the tweet and issued a statement, claiming that he had been hacked. "Just changed my password. We solid on here now," he wrote. Fans immediately began to ridicule him for this as they felt like he was lying to cover his tracks. It wouldn't be the first time an athlete has done this, however, there is no proof that Towns really is lying here.

As for a Towns trade, there have been no rumblings that such a thing could occur, although if the Timberwolves remain a bottomfeeder, perhaps a request could come sooner rather than later.