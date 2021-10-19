Karl-Anthony Towns says that Jordyn Woods played an instrumental role in his ability to cope with the death of his mother during the coronavirus pandemic. Both Towns' mother and seven of his other relatives died of COVID-19.

“I feel, like, in a way, when my mom passed, she said, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’ma make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with,'" Towns said in an interview with Taraji P. Henson for her Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Towns felt that Woods, having lost a parent in her life as well, could uniquely understand what he was going through. Woods' father died of cancer in January 2017.

He continued: “I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who actually know how I was feeling and what I was going through because she was super close with her father just like I was super close with my mother."

Towns says that he is permanently a changed man after the loss of his mother.

“I’m never going to get that innocent young boy back," he explained.

Check out Towns' appearance on Peace of Mind with Taraji below.

