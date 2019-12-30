When the NBA season first started, the Minnesota Timberwolves were looking like a team that could legitimately make it all the way to the playoffs. The wheels quickly started to fall off the bus as the team went on a double-digit losing streak that had everyone on the roster frustrated. In a new report from The Athletic's Ethan Strauss, Karl-Anthony Towns is one of those players who isn't happy with his situation. The big man is currently in the first year of his five-year $190 million contract which means he could be stuck with the T-Wolves for four more years.

As Strauss explains in his report, the Golden State Warriors have been taking a look at his situation and are considering the possibility of a trade, The Warriors are struggling this season and Towns could be a huge piece in order to propel them back on top.

For now, a Warriors/Timberwolves trade for Towns seems a bit far-fetched. Heading into free agency, some people thought D'Angelo Russell could become a Timberwolf. Russell has been thrown around in trade rumors so a Russell for Towns deal could always be a possibility should both teams decide to work on a deal.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.