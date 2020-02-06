Despite a strong start to the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been god awful. They lost to the Atlanta Hawks last night and are currently on a 13-game losing streak. Recently, star player Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to have a negative reaction to their latest trade and he's not done commenting on this team's failures.

In fact, Towns hasn't been in the lineup for a Timberwolves win since before Thanksgiving and he's starting to get fed up. After last night's game, he spoke to the media about the T-Wolves' most recent loss and he didn't hold back when speaking on his displeasure.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“I’ve been losing for a long time. I’m not trying to do that shit anymore,” Towns said per Jon Kwayczynski of The Athletic. “So every possession means a lot. You obviously see my patience running low with a lot of things. There’s no excuses. We gotta get it done.”

As it stands, the Timberwolves are 14th in the Western Conference with a record of 15-35. With 32 games to go, their playoff hopes have pretty well evaporated and now, they're going to have to hope for a high draft pick. Either way, it doesn't seem like things are getting any better in Minnesota and if this keeps up, Towns will have even more reason to be upset.