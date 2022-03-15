Karl-Anthony Towns had a magical game on Monday night as he scored 60 points in a win against the San Antonio Spurs. It was one of the best performances of the entire NBA season, and fans could not believe Towns' resolve as he scored seven three-pointers as a center. Everyone knows he can shoot the deep ball well, but to do it like that in a game was definitely pretty spectacular.

After the game, Towns went to Twitter and paid homage to his mother Jacqueline, who passed away from COVID-19 two years ago. As Towns explained, last night marked the two-year anniversary of his parents being admitted to the hospital with COVID. For Towns, it was a game in which his mother was right by his side, in spirit.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"Yesterday was two years to the date that my parents walked into the ER at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ and were admitted with COVID-19. The same hospital that my mother gave me life, and tragically, the same hospital where I saw her life begin to slip away," Towns wrote. "Two years later, I walked into AT&T Center with the greatest guardian angel that I could ever ask for and dropped 60 against the winningest coach of all time. I say this to say…no matter what life throws at you, you can come out of it stronger. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Miss you Momma. This game….my life…is for you."

Last night's performance was one that would certainly make Jacqueline proud, and hopefully, KAT recognizes that.