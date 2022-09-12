Over the last few years, Karl-Anthony Towns has come into his own as one of the more unique offensive talents in the entire NBA. Despite being seven-feet tall, Towns has proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the league. He can get off jump shots in an impressive fashion, and his play has certainly impressed his peers.

Now, the Timberwolves are starting to emerge like real contenders in the Western Conference, and with the addition of Rudy Gobert, Towns will have an opportunity to show people just how good he truly is.

Having said that, Towns is a bit overconfident when it comes to his abilities. Every player is supposed to contain the mindset that they are the best, although sometimes, there are limits to that. For instance, KAT recently told CBS Sports that he is one of the best offensive players to ever step on an NBA court.

“I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen,” Towns said. This is a wild statement, and we're sure fans will have plenty to say about that.

