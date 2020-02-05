Late last night, the Minnesota Timberwolves were a part of a four-team trade that sent Robert Covington to the Houston Rockets. In return, the T-Wolves ended up getting Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Many feel like this trade was a huge downgrade for the Timberwolves who are on yet another double-digit losing streak. Perhaps the player most affected by these trades is none other than Karl-Anthony Towns who has had to put up with a lackluster team. In fact, Towns hasn't been in the lineup for a Timberwolves win since before Thanksgiving, in November.

Following the trade, Towns took to his Instagram story where he appeared to react to the news with some interesting photos. These images come from various memes in which the subject is pretty upset or disgusted at what they are seeing. Based on the tone of what he posted, it seems as though Towns isn't very pleased with the direction of the team.

At the end of the day, Towns doesn't have much of a say in what moves the team makes and his reaction won't really change anything. The Timberwolves have been a part of various trade rumors over the last little while and by the looks of things, fans were expecting the team to acquire D'Angelo Russell.

Regardless, the Timberwolves locker room is bound to be an interesting place in light of what went down last night.