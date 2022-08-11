Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.

While they didn't buy anything at the store, they reportedly were holding hands and calling each other pet names. The couple has been vacationing in Italy throughout the week, amidst Towns' offseason from his role as the star of the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Francois Durand / Getty Images

Towns and Woods have been dating since 2020 after being introduced by mutual friends years prior.

Appearing on Woods' Instagram series Regular-ish, Towns explained that the coronavirus pandemic caused them to get more serious about their relationship: "It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter."

"I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend," Woods said. "We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together."

Check out pictures from Towns and Woods' Italy trip below.





[Via]