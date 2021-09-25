mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kari Faux Shines On The Deluxe Version Of “Lowkey Superstar”

Hayley Hynes
September 25, 2021 15:50
Lowkey Superstar
Kari Faux

Over a year after dropping the original, Kari Faux is back with the deluxe version of “Lowkey Superstar.”


In April of 2020, then-27-year-old Kari Faux dropped Lowkey Superstar, her fifth mixtape since 2012. Now, a year and a half later, the Arkansas-born artist is back to deliver us the deluxe version.

The new tape, which was made available on September 24th, contains remixes of several hit tracks including “While God Was Sleepin’…” which now includes vocals from J.I.D.

Smino, Jazz Cartier, Baby Tate, and Deante’ Hitchcock are all also featured on the deluxe edition of Lowkey Superstar, along with four brand new tracks (“Mo’ Liquor,” “Trouble,” “Too Much, Too Fast,” and “Rapunzel”).

According to Faux’s Instagram, she was hanging out in New York at the time of the project’s release on Friday. “Thank you New York! LOWKEY SUPERSTAR DELUXE OUT NOW,” the caption on her latest post reads.

The comment section is already flooded with love for the singer’s new album (and her fire outfit). Have a listen for yourself, and let us know what your favourite feature is in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. While God Was Sleepin’… - Remix (feat. J.I.D)

2. StickUP! - Remix (feat. Jazz Cartier)

3. Skit

4. McGrady

5. Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers

6. Freakin’ N’ Ballin’ (An Ode to Big Corey)

7. Look @ That - Remix (feat. Baby Tate)

8. Chattin’ Shit

9. Mo’ Liquor (feat. Smino)

10. Trouble

11. Too Much, Too Fast (feat. Deante’ Hitchcock)

12. Rapunzel

