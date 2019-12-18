Kari Faux Is Back With New Track "Chattin Shit"

Kari Faux blessed fans with her latest EP, CRY 4 HELP earlier this year but before the year comes to an end, she's back with some new heat. She dropped off her latest track, "CHATTIN SHIT" earlier today addressing the haters and critics who continuously keep her name in the mouth. Husky Loops holds down the song's production with a breezy bounce to it while Kari effortlessly layers airy melodies underneath her laidback flow.

Kari Faux's last full length project, her debut Lost En Los Angeles dropped in 2016 but she's continued to pump out new music since. Although "CHATTIN SHIT" isn't an official single, we're excited to see what she has in store in the new year which hopefully includes her official sophomore release.

Peep her new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

All up in my business, bitch you ain't on payroll

Wavin' at you haters like my name is Maino

Pepsi ass bitches need to drink a Faygo

Got time on your hands, you should start a talk show

