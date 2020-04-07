Kari Faux Is A "Lowkey Superstar"

Kari Faux, a 27-year-old rising star from Little Rock, Arkansas, has been flourishing in recent years. Opening so many new eyes to her music, Kari Faux has worked with the likes of Childish Gambino, allowing her to rise further as a globally-established rapper/singer. With clever wordplay, sports references, and an incomparable swagger, Kari Faux has everything that it takes to become a superstar. These days, she keeps things pretty chill, which could be why she titled her brand new project Lowkey Superstar.

As she says on "McGrady," Kari Faux has been ready to blow for a minute. The new project features eight new offerings, including one skit. Her personality shines through on this body of work, truly cementing her as one of the faces of the new generation.

We're excited to see what Kari Faux can accomplish this year. What's your favorite song on the new tape?

Tracklist:

1. While God Was Sleepin'...

2. StickUp!

3. Skit

4. McGrady

5. Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers

6. Freakin' n' ballin'

7. Look At That

8. Chattin' shit