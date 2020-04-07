mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kari Faux Is A "Lowkey Superstar"

Alex Zidel
April 07, 2020 13:58
260 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Lowkey Superstar
Kari Faux

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kari Faux is at her strongest on her new project "Lowkey Superstar."


Kari Faux, a 27-year-old rising star from Little Rock, Arkansas, has been flourishing in recent years. Opening so many new eyes to her music, Kari Faux has worked with the likes of Childish Gambino, allowing her to rise further as a globally-established rapper/singer. With clever wordplay, sports references, and an incomparable swagger, Kari Faux has everything that it takes to become a superstar. These days, she keeps things pretty chill, which could be why she titled her brand new project Lowkey Superstar.

As she says on "McGrady," Kari Faux has been ready to blow for a minute. The new project features eight new offerings, including one skit. Her personality shines through on this body of work, truly cementing her as one of the faces of the new generation. 

We're excited to see what Kari Faux can accomplish this year. What's your favorite song on the new tape?

Tracklist:

1. While God Was Sleepin'...
2. StickUp!
3. Skit
4. McGrady
5. Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers
6. Freakin' n' ballin'
7. Look At That
8. Chattin' shit

Kari Faux new music arkansas
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kari Faux Is A "Lowkey Superstar"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject