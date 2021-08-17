Kari Faux & Deante' Hitchcock Explore Relationship Differences On "Too Much, Too Fast"

In a world full of DM slides, Tinder Link-ups, and Netflix and chill sessions, Kari Faux is very vocal about her wants on her new single "Too Much, Too Fast". Released on her own label, Lowkey Superstar Records, a joint venture with Don Giovanni Records, the vibey track presents a conversation between two potential lovers who are not on the same page. Atlanta rapper Deante’ Hitchcock brings an infectious southern lyrical flow to the track that is reminiscent of Andre 3000 and T.I.

Matching Deante's energy, Kari Faux's bubbly conversational flow maintains the song's upbeat mood. The production of the track is quite impressive as the melodic shifts towards the end of the song sonically offer a unique 1970s funk-inspired groove.

"Too Much, Too Fast" will be featured on Kari Faux's newest full-length project Low Kew Superstar Deluxe, which is scheduled to be released next month. It is clear that the rapper-singer has an eye for talent as her album also includes collabs with a roster of some of the most creative artists out now: Smino, J.I.D, Yung Baby Tate, and Jazz Cartier.

Check out the tracklist below:

Low Key Superstar Deluxe Tracklist

01. While God Was Sleepin’... (Remix) [ft. J.I.D]

02. StickUP! (Remix) [ft. Jazz Cartier]

03. Skit

04. McGrady

05. Actors, Rappers & Wrestlers

06. Freakin’ N’ Ballin’ (An Ode to Big Corey)

07. Look @ That (Remix) [ft. Yung Baby Tate]

08. Chattin’ Shit

09. Mo’ Liquor [ft. Smino]

10. Trouble

11. Too Much, Too Fast [ft. Deante’ Hitchcock]

12. Rapunzel

Quotable Lyrics:

You gotta slow down, baby pump your brakes

Gotta make you wait, ain't no picking up the pace

Cause it's too much too fast (too fast)

