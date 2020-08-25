Back in June, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son was accused of stabbing his neighbor during a heated argument. According to TMZ, the District Attorney's Office has officially laid charges against 28-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar. The multiple felony charges against Adam could put him behind bars for nearly 10 years.

Adam-Abdul Jabbar was arrested in June for allegedly stabbing his 60-year-old neighbor over a dispute about helping his grandma which appeared to be the triggering point. Adam was charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting bodily harm. If convicted on all counts, he will be facing nine years and eight months behind bars.

"A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to the fullest extent of the law."

The victim reportedly suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed after Adam allegedly stabbed him several times. The neighbor already filed a civil suit against Adam and said he nearly died from the incident due to a heavy loss of blood.

