Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player in NBA history. However, he wasn't even the first overall pick in his draft year as some felt there were other players who were better than him. In fact, some felt like he wasn't even the best player on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Regardless, SportsCenter recently held a bracket in which they looked to see who was the best college player of all time. Somehow, Jordan ended up winning which was a surprise to numerous basketball fans.

Many said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar should have won considering everything he did in college. The NBA legend seemed to agree as he took to Twitter with one phrase, "LMAO." As you will see from the tweet, there is no context as to why he is saying this but when you consider the timing, it is pretty clear that he is referencing the slight he received in the recent bracket.

We're sure Abdul-Jabbar has no ill will towards Jordan and that he is simply commenting on the results as opposed to the player himself. Abdul-Jabbar is well-aware of everything he accomplished and at this stage of his life, he would probably like to be recognized for his contributions.

Needless to say, it's clear the results of this bracket are dubious, at best.