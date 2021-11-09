The Kardashian Family is reportedly trying to distance itself from rapper Travis Scott, following the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which left eight people dead and hundreds injured. As they film content for their upcoming new show on Hulu, Travis is reportedly being edited out of the show, according to a report from Radar Online.

The gossip website claims that a source connected to the Kardashians informed them that Travis Scott is being edited out of the upcoming new show. The Kardashians have supposedly already filmed content from Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker, Kylie's pregnancy, and Kim's "entanglement" with Pete Davidson. However, after both Kylie and Kendall were spotted at Astroworld Festival last weekend, it is being reported that Travis is being cut from the show.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Cameras have been rolling for months," said the source. "The investigation is going to go on for a long time with no one knowing the outcome. This is the last thing the Kardashians want to be talking about when they return to TV."

Travis Scott has issued a couple of statements following the tragic outcome of his festival, and he has promised to pay funeral costs for all of the deceased victims. He is also partnering with a company to provide mental health resources to victims and will refund paid tickets to Astroworld.

"Kylie’s second baby with Travis was going to be a major storyline, but now that storyline will be pulled back," added the source. "The entire family has been sucked into this disaster now."

This report is presently unconfirmed. We will keep you posted as an official statement is made from the Kardashians, Hulu, or Travis Scott.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

