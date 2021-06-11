It's been a wild 14 years for the Kardashian family since the reality show detailing their lives first aired in 2007. From a string of high-class marriages and divorces to mom Caitlyn Jenner's transition and subsequent exit from the show, the most exciting and vulnerable parts of the family's life have aired to fans around the world. Yet that was the beauty of the show- viewers experienced the highs and the lows alongside the Kardashians every week, and the family has taken to Twitter to voice their appreciation for the support they've received over the years.

The five Kardashian/Jenner sisters- Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie- have all gone on to pursue highly successful individual careers in fields from makeup to clothing brands. Still, they thanked fans for tuning in to the show in a series of tweets post-finale.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Spearhead of the family Kim wrote "This is such a bittersweet moment for all of us. You guys have been the biggest supporters to us for over 14 years and we love you all so much!!" while younger sister Khloe offered "I will never be able to put into words what [this] show and what you guys mean to me. Please know how much I love you!" Kourtney emphasized those bittersweet feelings by tweeting "wow ok I'm getting very emotional."

The series finalé found the family venturing on one last family vacation together. Similar to the recent Friends reunion, the Kardashians participated in a number of games surrounding important themes and events from the past 15 seasons of the show. In fact, the last episode features one of the most long-running conflicts in the series, as Kourtney once again weighs the pros and cons of getting back together with ex Scott Disick. Suffice it to say, fans found an equal share of laughs, tears, and memories watching last night's show.

Though this marks the end of the family's run with E! Network, they reportedly are talks with Hulu to continue a similar family-based reality show. Did you watch the finalé last night? Did they end it right? Let us know! Check out the tweets here: