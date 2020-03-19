The Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney and the Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, all made sure to give Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis' newborn baby boy, Ace Flores, a warm welcome into the world following his birth on Saturday. The famous family flooded the comments of their close friend's latest post, which shows little Ace's tiny hand overlapping with his each of his parents' palms. Khloe, the closest of the sisters to Malika, wrote, "My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you."

"He's perfect!!!!" wrote Kim. "We can't wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!" Kourtney followed suit, commenting, "Life is beautiful," before sharing that she "can't wait to smell him." Kendall wrote, "congrats!!! love you," while Kylie exclaimed,"Ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!" Unfortunately, the Kardashian-Jenners will have to wait to do just that, as the coronavirus pandemic has led hospitals in California to ban visitors to labor and delivery wards, apart from the birth partner.

O.T. himself also commented on Malika's post, writing, "My boy" with a blue heart, before sharing his own photo of his son's precious face. The former couple have been on good terms since finding out they would be co-parenting together despite their breakup last summer. After Malika announced that she was pregnant with her first child in September, it was highly speculated that O.T. was the baby's father, although Malika didn't immediately confirm or deny.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The two of them eventually revealed that the rumours were true at Malika's baby shower last month, and O.T. has been by Malika's side throughout the whole journey. Congrats to these two!