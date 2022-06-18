Not only did we get a slew of exciting new music to stream this weekend, but we also received the season finale episode of The Kardashians, during which viewers got a closer look at how the famous family dealt with finding out about Tristan Thompson's fathering of another child behind his then-girlfriend's back.

According to some online sleuths, though, the moment was nowhere near as real as it was made out to be on TV, and was even filmed months after all the drama actually went down.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

As Page Six reports, on the Hulu series, it looks as though Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim all intend to meet with Khloé Kardashian shortly after word of the paternity scandal broke to see how the Good American founder is doing, though she failed to show.

Funnily enough, an eagle-eyed watcher noticed that the family's eldest sister's outfit at the time of the sitdown was the same as one she was seen sporting around Malibu in January of this year – down to her hairstyle and manicure.





"The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney's outfit," they wrote on Reddit. "Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged."

Another user felt that this helped make more sense of the TV show as the Kardashians seemed less emotional than expected while filming it. "I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu."

Did you tune into the season finale of The Kardashians? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]