The Kardashian and Jenner sisters launched Kardashian Kloset back in September with the plan to sell their used clothes and accessories to fans and boujee shoppers around the world. Each piece comes from the closets of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and even momager Kris Jenner. "Kardashian Kloset is a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours," the site reads. "These pieces have been hand-selected by each family member and are available exclusively for the public to purchase."



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Page Six now reports that more hand-me-downs from the children of the family are available. So far a Monnalisa dress worn by Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream is for sale at $85 while other kids clothing ranges from $45 - $100. The online Kloset also features menswear. While it's unclear which males associated to the family are selling the clothes, it's assumed to be Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"Our goal at Kardashian Kloset is to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one of a kind items, while promoting sustainability," the website added.