Fans of the classic film Karate Kid will be sad to know that actor Rob Garrison has passed away, CNN reports. Garrison was known for his work in the Karate Kid franchise, in not only the original film, but also, Cobra Kai, a YouTube Original that served as a spin-off. The actor passed away on Friday morning at the age of 59. Garrison has reportedly been hospitalized for the past month with kidney and liver issues. His organs shut down during treatment at a hospital in Virginia.

"Rob was a great person and ambassador to 'The Karate Kid' legacy," Rick Henriques, Garrison's rep, said in a statement. "His performance in Season 2 of 'Cobra Kai,' being his last, was simply amazing and he stole the episode. He will be missed by me and everyone he encountered."

Garrison took on the role of Tommy in Karate Kid in 1984 and later reprised the role for Cobra Kai which is a spin-off series that picks up on their characters as adults. He was known for his iconic line in Karate Kid, "Get him a body bag!"

Jon Hurwitz, writer and producer of Cobra Kai, shared a statement earlier today on Twitter. "Our entire Karate Kid/Cobra Kai family is devastated by the news of OG Cobra Rob Garrison's passing. He was a truly gifted performer and an even better man. My heart goes out to Rob's family during this difficult time," he wrote.

Rest In Peace Rob Garrison.