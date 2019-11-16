mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kap G Drops An Absolute Banger With "The Bomb"

Milca P.
November 16, 2019 17:35
The Bomb
Kap G

Kap G comes through with new heat.


Kap G is no stranger to the recipe for a legitimate hit. The Atlanta-bred emcee has been kicking addictive cuts from time and now as he emerges from something of a hiatus, Kap drops off his newest catalog entry, "The Bomb."

Interpolating Ritchie Valens's timeless "La Bamba" track and produced by Squat Beats, "The Bomb" finds Kap resorting to an uncomplicated series of rhymes as he crafts yet another sticky track that adorns his track record wonderfully. The last time we got a full-length offering from Kap G was with last year's No Kap album. Hopefully, "The Bomb" points toward the road that leads to No Kap's follow-up.

Quotable Lyrics

Take her on a shopping spree 
Let her get the property 
Come to my palace
I know you tired of them dudes be cappin’ 
She like my fashion, I put on them shoes like Ritchie Valens 

Kap G
